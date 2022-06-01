National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 2,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

