Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 431.5% Higher Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 399.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $45,114.70 and $4,313.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 431.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,159,658 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

