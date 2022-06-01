Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mynaric stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mynaric by 33.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYNA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mynaric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

