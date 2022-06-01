MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. MXC has a total market cap of $222.00 million and $8.00 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00220141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.01796106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00336501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004508 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

