Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Lowered by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,926 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 9.3% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inherent Group LP owned 1.75% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $54,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

