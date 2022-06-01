Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITQ stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,112. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

