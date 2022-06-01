Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.47. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

MCO stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,820. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.