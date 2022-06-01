Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 3,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

MNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 215.54 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

