Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNPR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.