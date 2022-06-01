MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Essent Group accounts for 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

