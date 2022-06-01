MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.1% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,135. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

