MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,638 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 0.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 33,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

