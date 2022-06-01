MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Shares Up 1.3%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.65 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51). 398,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 310,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).
The company has a market cap of £69.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.73.
MJ Hudson Group Company Profile (LON:MJH)
