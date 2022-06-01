Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of MUFG opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.