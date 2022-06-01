Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

