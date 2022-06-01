Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at $23.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of 22.84 and a 52-week high of 26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 24.01.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

