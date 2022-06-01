Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.80

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
