Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MACC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 246,543 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

