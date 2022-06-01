Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $0.55

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $618,511.02 and approximately $8,381.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 833.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.76 or 0.10339973 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00459441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.