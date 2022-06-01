Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

