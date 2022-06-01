Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 2241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Further Reading
