Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

