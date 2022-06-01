Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.