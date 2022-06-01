Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $330,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.65. 9,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.78 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

