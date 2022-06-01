MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of MICT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MICT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MICT by 3,664.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MICT by 2,290.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MICT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in MICT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MICT (Get Rating)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
