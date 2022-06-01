MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $238,434.73 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $238,434.73 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00045603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,532,502 coins and its circulating supply is 161,230,574 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

