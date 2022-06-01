Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,721.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00005158 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $24,721.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,371.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.80 or 0.13141140 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00449185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008760 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,138,916 coins and its circulating supply is 13,994,342 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

