MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 3,633,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

