Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics comprises approximately 1.1% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.29% of Methode Electronics worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

