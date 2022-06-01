Metaverse ETP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96,357.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $96,357.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,242,588 coins and its circulating supply is 80,242,491 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

