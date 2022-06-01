Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.59.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.35. The company has a market cap of $524.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,004.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $222,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

