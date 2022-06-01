Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.50. 413,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The company has a market capitalization of $526.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

