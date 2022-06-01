Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $204.28 and a one year high of $333.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

