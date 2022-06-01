Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 2,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.