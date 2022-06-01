Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 2,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

