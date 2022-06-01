Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 16,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,342,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,717. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

