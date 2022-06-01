Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

