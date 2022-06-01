MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$19.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.95.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,332 shares of company stock worth $10,698,268.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.07. 5,847,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,690. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

