Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Up to $166.75

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.75, but opened at $172.87. Medifast shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $190.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

