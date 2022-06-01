MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,106.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $42,106.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

