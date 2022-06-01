Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

