Masters Capital Management LLC Purchases 189,068 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

GSM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

