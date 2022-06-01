Masters Capital Management LLC Has $23.13 Million Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Telos worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Telos by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telos by 90.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 16,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

