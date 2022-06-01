Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 520,229 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,453,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

MA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.01. The stock has a market cap of $346.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

