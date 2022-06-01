Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will post $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.60 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.01. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 244,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $666,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

