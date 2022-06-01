MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $232,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 5,176.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

