Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MASI stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. 6,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.57. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

