Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.07. The company had a trading volume of 314,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.81 and its 200-day moving average is $386.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

