Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Debra L. Lee Sells 2,145 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.52. 45,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,313. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

