Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,216. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

