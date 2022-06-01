Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

