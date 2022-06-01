Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Marin Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,570. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

